Reyes went 2-for-4 with a two-run homer in Saturday's win against the White Sox.
Reyes' homer, his second of the season, came as part of a six-run fourth inning against Drew Anderson. The slugger hasn't been everything Cleveland has expected this season, though he's now recorded three straight multi-hit games.
More News
-
Indians' Franmil Reyes: Connects for first home run•
-
Indians' Franmil Reyes: Idle for series finale•
-
Indians' Franmil Reyes: Sits for afternoon contest•
-
Indians' Franmil Reyes: Cleared to rejoin team•
-
Indians' Franmil Reyes: Away from team for tests•
-
Indians' Franmil Reyes: To be corner outfielder•