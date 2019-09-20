Play

Reyes went 1-for-3 with a two-run homer and a walk in Thursday's victory over Detroit.

Reyes missed the previous two games to attend to an undisclosed personal matter but returned with a bang against Detroit, launching a 433-foot two-run bomb to left field in the fourth inning. The long ball was his eighth since joining Cleveland at the trade deadline but only his second since Aug. 27. Overall, Reyes is slashing .245/.308/.506 with 35 homers and 76 RBI in 141 games between the Padres and Indians this season.

