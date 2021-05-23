Cleveland placed Reyes (abdomen) on the 10-day injured list Sunday, Zack Meisel of The Athletic reports.
Reyes was sent in for an MRI after exiting Saturday's game against the Twins with a left abdominal strain, and while the extent of his injury still isn't known, Cleveland determined the 25-year-old was dealing with more than day-to-day concern. Cleveland recalled outfield prospect Owen Miller from Triple-A Columbus in a corresponding move, and he could get the opportunity to play on a near-everyday basis while Reyes is on the shelf.
