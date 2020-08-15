Reyes went 2-for-4 with a home run, three RBI, three runs scored and a walk as he helped guide the Indians to a 10-5 win over the Tigers on Friday.

Reyes set the tone early in the game after he sent a pitch to deep center to put the Indians up 2-0. He wasn't done yet as he later tied the game in the fourth inning with an RBI single in what was part of a six-run frame for The Tribe. Reyes has been one of the hottest hitters in the MLB over the last 10 days, slashing .441/.486/.765 with 15 hits and 11 RBI. It is highly unlikely for Reyes to consistently keep up this kind of production for the remainder of the season, but it appears he has become much more disciplined at the plate which is something fantasy owners should be excited about.