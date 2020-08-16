Reyes went 3-for-4 with a pair of solo home runs and a single in Sunday's 8-5 win over the Tigers. He left the game after being hit on the wrist in the ninth inning.

Reyes's stellar day at the plate was soured by a Joe Jimenez pitch hitting him on his wrist in the ninth inning. X-rays on the slugger's wrist came back negative, but it's unclear if he'll be able to return to the lineup for Tuesday's tilt with the Pirates. The 25-year-old has five homers and 15 RBI while slashing an impressive .316/.366/.533 across 76 at-bats.