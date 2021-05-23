Cleveland announced Sunday that Reyes is expected to miss 5-to-7 weeks after he sustained a left internal oblique strain in Saturday's 5-3 win over the Twins, Paul Hoynes of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

The timetable was established after Reyes was sent in for an MRI earlier Sunday. Cleveland moved Reyes to the 10-day injured list and summoned prospect Owen Miller from Triple-A Columbus, with the 24-year-old immediately stepping into the starting nine at Reyes' usual spot at designated hitter for Sunday's series finale with Minnesota. The loss of its top power hitter until at least early July is a devastating blow to a Cleveland offense that had already been one of baseball's weaker units this season.