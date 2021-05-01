site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Indians' Franmil Reyes: Placed on paternity list
By
RotoWire Staff
May 1, 2021
at
12:46 pm ET 1 min read
Reyes was placed on the paternity list Saturday.
Reyes will be able to remain on the paternity list for 1-3 days following the birth of his child. Daniel Johnson was recalled in a corresponding move, and he'll start in right field and lead off against the White Sox on Saturday.
