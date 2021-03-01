Reyes (ankle) will serve as Cleveland's designated hitter and will bat cleanup in Monday's Cactus League game against the Royals.

The sprained right ankle Reyes picked up shortly before reporting to spring training still may be limited him from a mobility standpoint, but that's not a major component of the slugger's game anyway. So long as Cleveland is comfortable enough deploying him as a DH in spring games, Reyes should be able to pick up the at-bats he needs to get himself ready for Opening Day.