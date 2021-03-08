Cleveland manager Terry Francona said Reyes (COVID-19 protocols) could be cleared to rejoin the team as soon as late Monday or Tuesday, Ryan Lewis of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.

Both Reyes and Jose Ramirez were forced to self-isolate after the two admitted to violating MLB's COVID-19 protocol, though neither tested positive for the virus. Assuming Reyes continues to submit negative test results over the next 24 hours, he should be back in camp in the next day or two. The brief absence from workouts should't affect Reyes' readiness for Opening Day.