Reyes has appeared in 10 Cactus League games entering Monday, going 9-for-28 with four extra-base hits and a 1:11 BB:K.

Reyes' strikeout rate is up a little bit this spring, but he's providing plenty of power to compensate for it, slugging three home runs and a triple thus far. The burly 25-year-old even contributed a stolen base, though fantasy managers shouldn't count on him running once Opening Day arrives, given that he has zero career regular-season steals. The power is real, though, and Reyes has the ability to challenge for the MLB home-run crown if he's able to do a better job of consistently squaring up on the ball in 2021. Due in large part to a career-high 50.3 percent groundball rate, Reyes left the yard only nine times in 59 games last season, a disappointing output for a player who slugged 37 homers the year prior.