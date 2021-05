Reyes went 1-for-3 with a solo home run, a walk and an additional run scored in the 4-0 win Thursday against the Royals.

Reyes cranked his eighth home run in the eighth inning off Jake Brentz. He leads Cleveland with 22 RBI, a .283 batting average and a .966 OPS. The 25-year-old has only four hits in his last seven games, but three of those were extra-base hits. In addition, he walked five times during that stretch.