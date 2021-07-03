Reyes (oblique) went 3-for-5 in Friday's 6-3 loss to Houston.
After more than a month on the injured list, Reyes returned to Cleveland's lineup. He was effective at the plate, but he wasn't able to contribute to any run-producing plays. The 25-year-old is expected to be eased back into action -- expect to see him primarily draw in at designated hitter and occasionally work in right field when Harold Ramirez needs a breather. Reyes is slashing .268/.325/.577 with 11 home runs, 29 RBI and 21 runs scored in 41 games this year.