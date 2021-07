Reyes went 1-for-4 with a three-run homer and a walk in Thursday's win over the Royals.

Reyes took Kansas City reliever Greg Holland deep with two out in the bottom of the ninth, snapping Cleveland's nine-game losing streak. It was the 14th homer of the season for Reyes, who has gone 8-for-21 (.381) with a pair of dingers and six RBI since returning from the injured list July 2.