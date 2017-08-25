Urshela went 2-for-5 with a run and four RBI against the Red Sox on Thursday.

Urshela's success was set up by his teammates, as he drove in four runs without mustering a single extra-base hit. He began that production with an RBI fielder's choice in the second inning, then added two more runs on a single in the third and another one on a fifth-inning single. Don't expect the No. 9 hitter to replicate this effort any time soon, as he came in with just one RBI in August.