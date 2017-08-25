Play

Urshela went 2-for-5 with a run and four RBI against the Red Sox on Thursday.

Urshela's success was set up by his teammates, as he drove in four runs without mustering a single extra-base hit. He began that production with an RBI fielder's choice in the second inning, then added two more runs on a single in the third and another one on a fifth-inning single. Don't expect the No. 9 hitter to replicate this effort any time soon, as he came in with just one RBI in August.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast