Beliveau got the save against the Rangers on Monday, striking out the one batter he faced to lock down a 7-5 win for the Indians.

After getting called up from Triple-A on Thursday, Beliveau struck out Joey Gallo to close this one out after regular closer Cody Allen was removed in a two-on, two-out jam after throwing 41 pitches. It was Beliveau's first big-league save since 2014, however, Allen is one of the best closers in baseball and has a firm grasp on the role in Cleveland, so don't expect Beliveau to be getting opportunities like this regularly.