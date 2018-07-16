Indians' Jeff Beliveau: Lands on 7-day DL
Beliveau was placed on Triple-A Columbus' 7-day disabled list Sunday with a left knee contusion.
Columbus activated outfielder Mike Papi from the DL to assume Beliveau's spot on the active roster. The lefty reliever has been hit hard at Triple-A this season, conceding 20 earned runs on 23 hits and 16 walks over 26 innings.
