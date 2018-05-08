Indians' Jeff Beliveau: Outrighted to Triple-A
Beliveau was outrighted to Triple-A Columbus on Tuesday.
Beliveau, who was designated for assignment by the Indians after allowing four runs on five hits and four walks across 3.1 innings, will report to the Clippers after passing through waivers untouched. The 31-year-old owns an impressive 0.35 WHIP and 14:1 K:BB across 8.2 scoreless innings with Columbus this season. He'll continue to serve as organizational bullpen depth.
