Ramirez went 1-for-3 with a double during Friday's 2-0 win over the Royals.

Ramirez is coming off a sub-par season in which he hit for .255 with a .806 OPS -- those were his lowest numbers in both categories since the start of the 2016 season. He seems primed for a bounce-back campaign in 2020 and got off to a strong start in the season debut.

