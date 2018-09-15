Indians' Jose Ramirez: Homer short of cycle

Ramirez went 3-for-4 with three runs, two RBI, a double and a triple in Saturday's 15-0 win over the Tigers.

It's Ramirez's first multi-hit game since Aug. 28, and he was slashing .164/.303/.255 with three extra-bases hits over 66 plate appearances in that stretch prior to Saturday. The 25-year-old came up a home run short of the cycle and has a .282 average and .973 OPS with 38 home runs and 101 RBI this season.