Indians' Jose Ramirez: Leaves matchup with foot contusion

Ramirez was lifted from Thursday's game as a precaution after suffering a bruised left foot, Mandy Bell of MLB.com reports. He went 0-for-3 with an RBI prior to exiting.

It's good news that Ramirez is simply dealing with a foot contusion, and he'll be considered day-to-day moving forward. Max Moroff replaced Ramirez at third base and would likely get the start at the hot corner Friday if Ramirez is unable to go.