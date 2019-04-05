Indians' Jose Ramirez: Leaves matchup with foot contusion
Ramirez was lifted from Thursday's game as a precaution after suffering a bruised left foot, Mandy Bell of MLB.com reports. He went 0-for-3 with an RBI prior to exiting.
It's good news that Ramirez is simply dealing with a foot contusion, and he'll be considered day-to-day moving forward. Max Moroff replaced Ramirez at third base and would likely get the start at the hot corner Friday if Ramirez is unable to go.
