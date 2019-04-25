Indians' Jose Ramirez: Records homer and steal
Ramirez went 3-for-4 with a double, home run, four RBI, a walk and stolen base in a 6-2 victory against the Marlins on Wednesday.
Owners hope this is the breakout game they've been waiting for from Ramirez. It's been an extremely slow start for the 26-year-old, as he has been hovering around the .150 mark in batting average for most of April. Even after the three-hit game, the average rose to just .184. He also has two homers, nine RBI, 12 runs and six stolen bases in 87 at-bats this season.
