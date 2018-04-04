Indians' Jose Ramirez: Snaps 0-for-15 skid with homer
Ramirez went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run and a walk to account for Cleveland's only runs in their 13-2 loss to the Angels on Wednesday.
It was the first hit of 2018 for the dynamic young infielder, who was 0-for-15 on the season before breaking through with Wednesday's first-inning blast off Garrett Richards. With the hitless streak now dispatched, Ramirez will look to get back to the form that turned him into an MVP candidate last season when he posted a ridiculous .318/.374/.583 slash line.
