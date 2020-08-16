Ramirez went 2-for-3 with two walks, a double, a run scored, two RBI and two stolen bases in Saturday's 3-1 win over the Tigers.

With offense at a premium in this one, Ramirez did something to help Cleveland's cause nearly every time he came to the plate. The 27-year-old is now slashing a robust .278/.370/.519 through 21 games with four homers, three steals, 14 runs and 16 RBI.