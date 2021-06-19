site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Indians' Josh Naylor: Not starting Saturday
Naylor is not in the lineup for Saturday's game against the Pirates.
Cleveland's regular starting nine will be down one member with the series taking place in a National League Park. Harold Ramirez will start in right field in his absence.
