Chu (oblique) was placed on the 7-day IL at Double-A Akron with a left oblique strain.

This will give way to Logan Ice to handle the full-time catching duties while Chu recovers. Prior to the injury, the two backstops were splitting relatively equal time behind the plate. In 60 games with Double-A Akron, the 25-year-old is slashing .229/.290/.327 with five home runs and 25 RBI across 210 plate appearances.