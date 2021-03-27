Allen will likely begin the regular season in Cleveland's starting rotation, Paul Hoynes of Cleveland.com reports.
Manager Terry Francona has yet to officially announce his starting rotation, but Allen's usage in recent spring games suggests that he could be in line for the fifth rotation spot. Allen tossed five scoreless innings while striking out seven in Friday's spring win over the Rockies, while right-hander Cal Quantrill only threw one inning in relief. Allen has made four spring appearances (two starts) and has posted a 0.64 ERA and 18:3 K:BB in 14 innings.