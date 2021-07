Freeman will miss a week or two at Double-A Akron with shoulder inflammation, Emily Waldon of The Athletic reports.

The 22-year-old hasn't seen the field for the RubberDucks since June 23, but he's not dealing with any structural damage and shouldn't face a significant absence. Freeman is Cleveland's top prospect and has been hitting well at Double-A through 36 games with a .327/.377/.469 slash line, two homers, 19 RBI, 23 runs and four stolen bases.