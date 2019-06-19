Freeman was promoted to High-A Lynchburg on Wednesday, Emily Waldon of The Athletic reports.

The 20-year-old put together a nice first half of the season with Low-A Lake County, registering a solid slash line of .292/.382/.424 with three home runs and 24 RBI in his first year with the full-season squad. Through 61 games, Freeman already has more runs (51) than he had in 72 games with the short-season team last year (49).

Our Latest Stories