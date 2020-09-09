Freeman has hit eight home runs thus far at Cleveland's alternate training site.

There are no official stats for prospects playing at alternate training sites, but there have been various videos on Twitter of Freeman hitting homers at the alternate site, and a member of his family posted on Sept. 7 that Freeman has hit three home runs in three days and is now up to eight on the summer. Freeman's doubters have pointed to his lack of over-the-fence power in the lower levels of the minors, but he has an excellent hit tool and it looks like some of his doubles are starting to clear the fence. His stock is trending up and he could reach the big leagues sometime next season if he stays on this trajectory.