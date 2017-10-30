Cosart (elbow) cleared waivers and elected to become a free agent Monday.

The Padres DFA'd the oft-injured pitcher earlier in the week, and Cosart decided to test the free agent market rather than stick around in San Diego's minor-league system. On top of his injury problems, the 27-year-old owns an unsightly 5.67 ERA, 1.79 WHIP and 53:58 K:BB over the past two seasons (81 innings), so he may have to start on a minor-league deal.