Jarred Cosart: Elects free agency
Cosart (elbow) cleared waivers and elected to become a free agent Monday.
The Padres DFA'd the oft-injured pitcher earlier in the week, and Cosart decided to test the free agent market rather than stick around in San Diego's minor-league system. On top of his injury problems, the 27-year-old owns an unsightly 5.67 ERA, 1.79 WHIP and 53:58 K:BB over the past two seasons (81 innings), so he may have to start on a minor-league deal.
More News
-
Padres' Jarred Cosart: Moved to 60-day DL•
-
Padres' Jarred Cosart: Undergoes season-ending surgery•
-
Padres' Jarred Cosart: Heading to extended ST for rehab•
-
Padres' Jarred Cosart: Lands on DL with elbow injury•
-
Padres' Jarred Cosart: Struggles in loss Sunday•
-
Padres' Jarred Cosart: Fails to make it past fourth inning•
-
Sneak Peak: 2018 shortstop
Shortstop isn't the wasteland it used to be, and the top tier seems to grow every year. But...
-
2018 third base rankings
Josh Donaldson's strong finish wasn't enough to keep him in the first-round discussion, but...
-
2018 second base rankings
Second base is as deep as any infield position these days, but it's lacking in true standouts....
-
Sneak Peak: 2018 first base rankings
First base has traditionally been the deepest position in Fantasy Baseball, and some newcomers...
-
Early 2018 Positional Rankings
Check out Scott White and Heath Cumming's first batch of rankings for the 2018 Fantasy sea...
-
Sneak Peak: 2018 catcher rankings
Buster Posey has been a fixture atop the catcher rankings since breaking into the league in...