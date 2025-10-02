Kelenic elected to become a free agent Thursday, David O'Brien of The Athletic reports.

Kelenic has refused Atlanta's outright assignment, choosing to become a free agent instead. The former top prospect slashed only .222/.279/.381 during his two seasons in Atlanta and hit just .167/.231/.300 in 24 games with Triple-A Gwinnett in 2025. Kelenic is still just 26, so he'll get another chance elsewhere, but it's unlikely he'll be guaranteed a regular role in 2026.