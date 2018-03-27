Jarrett Parker: Released by San Francisco
The Giants released Parker on Monday, MLB.com reports.
The Giants were unable to find a trade suitor willing to take on Parker's contract after he was designated for assignment Monday and the outfielder wasn't interested in opening the season at Triple-A Sacramento, so the two sides quickly agreed to part ways. It seems likely that Parker will still have to settle for a minor-league contract now that he's a free agent, but he could end up joining an organization that offers an easier path back to the majors. Over 382 career plate appearances in the big leagues, Parker has slashed .257/.335/.456, good for a 113 wRC+.
