Wheeler has decided to explore free agency, Brandon Warne of The Athletic reports.

Wheeler made his major-league debut with the Twins this season, but it lasted all of three innings due to issues with command and the long ball. He will now look for a gig with another organization, attempting to regain the form he displayed in the lower levels of the minors.

