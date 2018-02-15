The Reds voided Manship's contract after the pitcher failed his physical.

Manship had recently agreed to a minor-league deal with the Reds that included an invitation to big-league spring training. There has been no word given as to why Manship failed the physical but this could prohibit the 33-year-old from latching on with another organization.

