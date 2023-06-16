Camargo was released by the Royals on Thursday.
Camargo was batting .298/.412/.544 with four home runs in 15 games with Triple-A Omaha this season, so it's possible this was an opt-out situation. Whether the 29-year-old has another deal lined up elsewhere isn't clear.
More News
-
Royals' Johan Camargo: Sent out to minors camp•
-
Royals' Johan Camargo: Scratched due to side tightness•
-
Royals' Johan Camargo: Joins Royals on minor-league deal•
-
Johan Camargo: Still free agent•
-
Twins' Johan Camargo: Inks minors pact with Twins•
-
Phillies' Johan Camargo: Outrighted to Triple-A•