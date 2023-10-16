Quezada elected free agency Wednesday.

The 29-year-old Quezada reached the big leagues for the first time since 2020 when the Marlins selected his contract from Triple-A Jacksonville in late April, but he was lit up for three earned runs while retiring just two batters over his lone relief appearance before he was moved off the 40-man roster. Quezada returned to Jacksonville and compiled a 4.39 ERA and 1.73 WHIP over 41 total innings for the affiliate before closing the season on the 7-day injured list.