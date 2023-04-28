Quezada had his contract selected by the Marlins on Friday, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports.
Quezada will join the bullpen ahead of Friday night's series opener against the Cubs after posting a strong 2.35 ERA over 7.2 innings this season between Double-A Pensacola and Triple-A Jacksonville. The 28-year-old right-hander figures to operate in low-leverage spots.
