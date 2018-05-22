Jonathan Singleton: Let go Monday

Singleton was released by the Astros on Monday, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.

Singleton was dealt a 100-game suspension in January after testing positive for an illegal drug. He'll look to catch on elsewhere after Houston elected to part ways Monday. Singleton slashed .205/.376/.397 with 18 home runs and 62 RBI for Double-A Corpus Christi in 2017.

