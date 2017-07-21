Jumbo Diaz: Elects free agency
Diaz has cleared waivers and elected free agency, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
Diaz holds a 5.70 ERA with 28 strikeouts and 15 walks in 30 innings, but he may soon find a club that needs mopup work. After all, the 33-year-old has useful seasons in 2014 and 2016 to his name.
