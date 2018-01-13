Marlins' Jumbo Diaz: Receives spring invite from Marlins
Diaz signed a minor-league contract with the Marlins on Friday which includes an invitation to spring training, Chris Cotillo of SB Nation reports.
The Rays designated Diaz for assignment in July after he struggled to a 5.70 ERA and 1.57 WHIP in 31 appearances. Diaz was able to salvage something from 2017 after signing with the Astros, posting a 2.92 ERA and three saves in 12 appearances with Triple-A Fresno to close the year. He also had a couple serviceable seasons with the Reds, so it's not much of a stretch to think he could break camp in the Miami bullpen.
More News
-
Top 50 (value) keepers for 2018
Are you looking for value with your keepers? Does the draft pick you'd be forfeiting correspond...
-
Post-winter meetings Roto mock draft
The winter meetings have ended, and much of the Fantasy Baseball landscape is the same. But...
-
Ozuna further clogs Cards outfield
The Cardinals' pursuit of Giancarlo Stanton ended with them acquiring Marcell Ozuna, but Scott...
-
Stanton ups the value of other Yankees
With Saturday's trade, Giancarlo Stanton teams up with Aaron Judge to make the Yankees' already...
-
How does Ohtani fit with Angels?
Shohei Ohtani has made his decision, but how exactly the Angels plan to use him remains anybody's...
-
Dee Gordon trade hurts long-term outlook
Dee Gordon has a new team and a new position. He'll play the outfield in Seattle, which could...