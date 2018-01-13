Diaz signed a minor-league contract with the Marlins on Friday which includes an invitation to spring training, Chris Cotillo of SB Nation reports.

The Rays designated Diaz for assignment in July after he struggled to a 5.70 ERA and 1.57 WHIP in 31 appearances. Diaz was able to salvage something from 2017 after signing with the Astros, posting a 2.92 ERA and three saves in 12 appearances with Triple-A Fresno to close the year. He also had a couple serviceable seasons with the Reds, so it's not much of a stretch to think he could break camp in the Miami bullpen.