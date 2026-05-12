Lou Trivino: Enters open market
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Trivino cleared waivers Tuesday and elected free agency, Jake Rill of MLB.com reports.
After signing a major-league deal with the Orioles on May 4, Trivino was cast off the 40-man roster Sunday and will now return to free agency in search of his next opportunity. The 34-year-old righty allowed six earned runs in just three innings during his time in Baltimore, so he'll likely have to settle for a minor-league deal in the open market.
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