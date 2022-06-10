site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Mariners' Adam Frazier: Not in Friday's lineup
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Frazier will be on the bench Friday against the Mariners.
Frazier will sit against southpaw Rich Hill, which means he's now been on the bench against three of the last five lefties the Mariners have faced. Abraham Toro will start at second base.
