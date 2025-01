The Mariners signed Seminaris to a minor-league contract Wednesday that includes an invitation to spring training, Joe Doyle of Future Stars Series reports.

The 26-year-old southpaw spent the 2024 season at Triple-A Nashville in the Brewers organization, posting a 6.15 ERA and 73:23 K:BB over 74.2 frames. Seminaris is likely ticketed for Triple-A Tacoma to begin the 2025 campaign.