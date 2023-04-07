Pollock is not in the starting lineup Friday versus the Guardians.
Pollock will get a day off after he went 2-for-9 with two homers and five RBI in the three-game series with the Angels. Cooper Hummel will replace him at designated hitter and bat eighth against Cleveland.
