Pollock entered Monday's win over the Red Sox as a pinch hitter in the eighth inning and remained in the game as the designated hitter, delivering a pair of RBI singles in his two plate appearances.

The veteran drove home the eighth and 10th runs of the game for the Mariners with his pair of timely knocks, which pushed his RBI total for the season to 13 on only 12 hits. Nevertheless, Pollock's .162/.220/.365 slash line across 82 plate appearances is easily the poorest of his long career and has kept his playing time somewhat sporadic.