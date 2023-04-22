Pollock went 1-for-4 with a two-run double in a win over the Cardinals on Friday.

It was a rare taste of offensive success for Pollock early this season, as his clutch two-bagger snapped a 2-2 tie in the sixth inning. Pollock had been mired in an 0-for-13 slump over the previous five games prior to Friday's double, and he's still sitting on an anemic .129/.200/.355 slash line through his first 35 plate appearances.