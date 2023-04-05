Pollock went 2-for-4 with two home runs and five RBI in Tuesday's 11-2 win over the Angels.

Heading into Tuesday, Pollock and Teoscar Hernandez had combined to go 1-for-23 at the dish through the first five games of the season, but the two offseason pickups ended up doing the heavy lifting for the Seattle offense in the resounding win. Both players finished the night with two home runs, with Pollock's pair of blasts coming in consecutive plate appearances off reliever Jaime Barria in the fifth and seventh innings. Pollock is expected to remain a fixture in the lineup versus left-handed pitching moving forward, and he could end up seeing more opportunities against righties as well if Tommy La Stella is unable to generate much offense out of the designated hitter spot.