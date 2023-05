Pollock went 2-for-4 with a double, a solo home run, a walk and an additional run in an extra-inning win over the Athletics on Wednesday.

The veteran left the yard for the second time in as many days when he launched a game-tying 410-foot solo shot to center in the ninth inning. Thanks to having knocked seven of his nine hits for extra bases thus far this season, Pollock boasts a .414 slugging percentage that stands in stark contrast to his .155 average across 63 plate appearances.