Pollock is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Astros.

Pollock will take a seat for the fourth consecutive game and appears to have lost hold of his role as the Mariners' primary designated hitter. The Mariners have deployed a different player at that spot in each of those four contests, but Taylor Trammell appears to have emerged as the main beneficiary from a playing-time perspective while Pollock has been out of the lineup. Pollock's removal from the regular lineup comes while he's posted a poor .610 OPS and a career-worst 25 percent strikeout rate over his first 64 plate appearances of the season.