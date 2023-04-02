Pollock is hitting eighth and playing left field Sunday against the Guardians.
It's the first playing time of the season for Pollock, who somewhat surprisingly sat for the first three games against the Guardians to open the 2023 season. The outfielder is expected to be a regular against left-handers and could hit in the middle of the order for those occasions, but the M's will give him a shot against right-hander Cal Quantrill for Sunday's contest. Tommy La Stella heads to the bench in his place.